‘Static Shock’ theatrical feature in the works

Filmmaker Reginald Hudlin has revealed that there are“serious conversations” about bringing electric-powered teen hero Static Shock to the big screen. The revelation was made during Milestone Comics’ panel at the DC FanDome digital event.

Virgil Hawkins, aka. Static Shock, was created by Milestone Media and DC Comics in the 1990s and the character also featured in a WB animated series in the early 2000s, which was immensely regarded by fans for being one of the few superhero series starring a Black character. “One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media. When we spoke to Jim (Lee, comic book artist) about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ “So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film,” Hudlin said. The “Django Unchanged” producer said there are also talks about doing feature films involving other Milestone Media comic characters.