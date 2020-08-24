Left Menu
Musician Justin Townes Earle dies at 38

The news was confirmed by the artist’s family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night. "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. You will be missed dearly Justin ," the family said in the statement. Born in Nashville, Earle started his journey in the US music scene with local band.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Justin Townes Earle, acclaimed American songwriter and son of veteran musician Steve Earle, has died. He was 38. The news was confirmed by the artist's family on his Instagram and Facebook page on Sunday night.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. "So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin ," the family said in the statement. The musician's cause of death was not revealed in the statement. Born in Nashville, Earle started his journey in the US music scene with local band. He released eight albums in his career, which saw him honored twice at the Americana Music awards.

Earle struggled with drug and alcohol addiction throughout his life. He survived five heroin overdoses by the time he was 21 and was also fired from his father's band, the Duke, due to his drug abuse. The musician has left behind his wife Jenn Marie and daughter Etta St. James, who was born in July 2017.

