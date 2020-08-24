Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Mirzapur 2' to premiere on October 23, announces Amazon Prime Video

Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated Original Series 'Mirzapur' will start premiering on the platform from October 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:44 IST
'Mirzapur 2' to premiere on October 23, announces Amazon Prime Video
Poster of 'Mirzapur 2' (Image Source: Amazon Prime Video). Image Credit: ANI

Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated Original Series 'Mirzapur' will start premiering on the platform from October 23. Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of northern India, the first season of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. It's relentless pace, well etched-out characters and nuanced narrative had left the fans wanting more.

With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series. "Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences -- its characters have become a part of popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The much-awaited Amazon Original Series is created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide. "Mirzapur was a step in that endeavor. It was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win," said Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.(ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right...

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...

Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 81,479

Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunda, taking the states count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the States Information and Public Relations Department. At present, there are 26,602 active cases and 54,405 patients have reco...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Europes pan-regional S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020