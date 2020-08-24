Left Menu
James McAvoy to narrate reality show 'The Bridge'

Set up at UK broadcaster Channel 4, the five-episode series will see a group of 12 strangers compete for the winning prize of 100,000 pounds (USD 131,000), reported Variety. But here's the catch: the prize lies out of reach on an island 250 metres away from where the contributors are based, and to reach it, they must work as a team to build the bridge in 20 days.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:22 IST
James McAvoy to narrate reality show 'The Bridge'
"His Dark Materials" star James McAvoy has been tapped to narrate a new reality competition show, "The Bridge". Set up at UK broadcaster Channel 4, the five-episode series will see a group of 12 strangers compete for the winning prize of 100,000 pounds (USD 131,000), reported Variety.

But here's the catch: the prize lies out of reach on an island 250 metres away from where the contributors are based, and to reach it, they must work as a team to build the bridge in 20 days. If the group successfully works together and reaches the cash before the deadline, overcoming various twists in the process, each will get a vote on who they think is the most deserving of the prize. The winner then faces the choice of splitting the money or keeping it for themselves. Based on a format originally created by Banijay Ibera-backed Zeppelin, the show is being produced by Manchester-based Workerbee. It is currently filming in the British countryside.

The show marks one of the first unscripted endeavours for McAvoy, who has lent his voice work to feature films such as "Gnomeo & Juliet" and "Watership Down" . The actor recently voiced the lead role in Audible's audio-drama series adaptation of author Neil Gaiman's popular novel "The Sandman" . The show was commissioned for Channel 4 by Steve Handley and Phil Harris. Executive producers include Rick Murray, Michelle Chappell and Warren Smith.

"The Bridge" made its international debut in Spain in 2017 and aired for two seasons on Movistar Plus's #0 where it is known locally as "El Puente".

