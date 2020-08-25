Actor Saif Ali Khan's autobiography to be out next year

Actor-producer Saif Ali Khan will open up about his "family, home, successes and failures" in an autobiography that is slated to hit the shelves next year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information about the autobiography.

The autobiography of the Pataudi scion will be published by Harper Collins India. (ANI)