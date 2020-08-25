Christina Aguilera celebrates 21st anniversary of debut album

It's been 21 years since pop star Christina Aguilera's made her career debut in a self-titled album. The singer, whose first LP came out on August 24, 1999, said it is "crazy" that the anniversary fell on the same week she is set to release the new version of her song "Reflection" which was part of the album.

"So crazy -- 21 years ago, I scored 'Reflection' and my record deal in the same week. Fast forward to today, the 21st anniversary is falling on the same week my new rendition of 'Reflection' is dropping. The stars are aligning," Aguilera wrote on social media on Monday alongside a highlight reel of her oldest hits. She recorded the original rendition of "Reflection" as the theme song for the 1998 Disney animated classic "Mulan" and re-recorded for the 2020 remake, which she has yet to officially release.

Her debut album earned the then-17-year-old Aguilera her first Grammy award for best new artist and is certified eight-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It remains her best-selling album after selling more than 14 million copies worldwide.

The live-action "Mulan" , which will premiere on Disney Plus on September 4, is the first studio tentpole to opt for a digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic..