Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christina Aguilera celebrates 21st anniversary of debut album

She recorded the original rendition of "Reflection" as the theme song for the 1998 Disney animated classic "Mulan" and re-recorded for the 2020 remake, which she has yet to officially release. Her debut album earned the then-17-year-old Aguilera her first Grammy award for best new artist and is certified eight-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:47 IST
Christina Aguilera celebrates 21st anniversary of debut album

It's been 21 years since pop star Christina Aguilera's made her career debut in a self-titled album. The singer, whose first LP came out on August 24, 1999, said it is "crazy" that the anniversary fell on the same week she is set to release the new version of her song "Reflection" which was part of the album.

"So crazy -- 21 years ago, I scored 'Reflection' and my record deal in the same week. Fast forward to today, the 21st anniversary is falling on the same week my new rendition of 'Reflection' is dropping. The stars are aligning," Aguilera wrote on social media on Monday alongside a highlight reel of her oldest hits. She recorded the original rendition of "Reflection" as the theme song for the 1998 Disney animated classic "Mulan" and re-recorded for the 2020 remake, which she has yet to officially release.

Her debut album earned the then-17-year-old Aguilera her first Grammy award for best new artist and is certified eight-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It remains her best-selling album after selling more than 14 million copies worldwide.

The live-action "Mulan" , which will premiere on Disney Plus on September 4, is the first studio tentpole to opt for a digital release due to the coronavirus pandemic..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...

Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee BAC chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, accor...

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities on Tuesday are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a doz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020