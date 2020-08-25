'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 "Tomb Raider" reboot and the disaster movie "The Wave" , is set to direct "Troll", a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend which imagines a gigantic creature waking up from within the Norwegian mountains, where it has been trapped for 1,000 years. Enraged, the huge troll rampages through the countryside, en route to the country's capital of Oslo.

Uthaug said "Troll" is an idea that has been brewing in his mind for over 20 years. "To finally be able to realise it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world," he said. "We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I'm excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film," added David Kosse, VP of International Original Film at Netflix.

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Norwegian company Motion Blur, the production house behind Norwegian Netflix film "Cadaver", will produce. The streamer is eyeing a 2022 worldwide release for the project.