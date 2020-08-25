Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 "Tomb Raider" reboot and the disaster movie "The Wave", is set to direct "Troll", a Norwegian monster film. "We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:01 IST
'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug to helm monster movie for Netflix

Filmmaker Roar Uthaug, known for the 2018 "Tomb Raider" reboot and the disaster movie "The Wave" , is set to direct "Troll", a Norwegian monster film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix film is inspired by the Scandinavian legend which imagines a gigantic creature waking up from within the Norwegian mountains, where it has been trapped for 1,000 years. Enraged, the huge troll rampages through the countryside, en route to the country's capital of Oslo.

Uthaug said "Troll" is an idea that has been brewing in his mind for over 20 years. "To finally be able to realise it with the enthusiastic and ambitious people at Netflix and Motion Blur is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world," he said. "We are incredibly proud to bring a Norwegian project of this scale to the world together with Roar Uthaug and Motion Blur. Roar is an extremely skilled filmmaker and I'm excited for him to go back to his Norwegian roots with this ambitious, fun film," added David Kosse, VP of International Original Film at Netflix.

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud of Norwegian company Motion Blur, the production house behind Norwegian Netflix film "Cadaver", will produce. The streamer is eyeing a 2022 worldwide release for the project.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany urges Turkish-Greek talks to avoid 'catastrophe'

Germany urged Greece and Turkey to solve their dispute over overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean Sea through direct talks, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, warning of the risk of a military confrontation.The current...

HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 25 PTI Following are the top stories at 1730 Hours on Tuesday NATION DEL48 CONG-MOILY-STATEMENT An admitted fact that organisation not in position to take forward Congress philosophy Moily New Delhi Senior Congress ...

Death toll rises to 10 in Raigad building collapse, rescue operations on

The death toll from the collapse of a five-storey building in Maharashtras Raigad rose to 10 on Tuesday, National Disaster Response Force NDRF said. The rescue operations continued to remove those trapped in the rubble. The incident took pl...

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Frozen 3 may not have an official premiere date, but that cant restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. However, the movie has the absolute possibility to hit the big screens in future.The incredible success of Frozen 2 is one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020