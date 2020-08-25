Left Menu
Netflix sets premiere date for Vikrant Massey-Shweta Tripathi starrer 'Cargo'

The film, which also stars Nandu Madhav, revolves around a lonely demon who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth. Netflix took to Twitter and posted a meme, where Massey is seen asking Tripathi about the film's release date, to which she replies "23rd", referring to the second season of her show, "Mirzapur".

Updated: 25-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 18:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Arati Kadav's science-fiction movie "Cargo', featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, is slated to be released on Netflix on September 9, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The film, which also stars Nandu Madhav, revolves around a lonely demon who has been working on a spaceship for years for the Post Death Transition services with the help of a female astronaut where dead people are recycled for rebirth.

Netflix took to Twitter and posted a meme, where Massey is seen asking Tripathi about the film's release date, to which she replies "23rd", referring to the second season of her show, "Mirzapur" . Massey also starred in the first season of the Amazon Prime Video series "Mirzapur" . "You must've received the first consignment. We are sending another one, through #Cargo. Coming on 9th September only on Netflix," the streaming platform tweeted.

"Cargo" was set to be screened in March at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival, which was later cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, which had its India premiere at the 2019 MAMI Film Festival under the spotlight section, is produced by Kadav, Navin Shetty, Shlok Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.

