Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan spark romance in 'Ammonite' trailer

The makers of the romance-drama 'Ammonite' has released its official trailer on Tuesday, and the video boasts a budding romantic relationship between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 19:37 IST
Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan spark romance in 'Ammonite' trailer
A still from the official trailer of 'Ammonite' (Image source: YouTube) . Image Credit: ANI

The makers of the romance-drama 'Ammonite' has released its official trailer on Tuesday, and the video boasts a budding romantic relationship between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan. According to Variety, the movie, written and directed by Francis Lee will be released by Neon in the United States and Lionsgate in the UK.

Set in England in the 1800s, the 'Titanic' star, Winslet plays the role of Mary Anning -- a fossil hunter who works alone on the rugged coastline in the south of the country. The beginning of the trailer shows the life of Winslet character, who is in a constant search for common fossils to sell to visitors and tourists to support herself, and mother.

Meanwhile, the fossil searcher gets a visit from a wealthy tourist, and asks Anning to take care of his ailing wife Charlotte Murchison (Saoirse Ronan), who suffers from "melancholia". The two-minute and 36-seconds long further shows the relationship shared by the two women -first that of indifference due to their different social classes, and personalities but later to a passionate, romantic bond.

According to Variety, 'Ammonite' was set to play at the Cannes Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival prior to their cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will have its debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September. However, the official release date of the movie is yet to be announced. (ANI)

