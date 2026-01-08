Left Menu

U.S. Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tankers Amid Tensions

The U.S. has seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean as part of an aggressive campaign to control oil flows and pressure Venezuela's government. This action has heightened tensions with Russia, which condemned the U.S. move, while discussions continue over Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

On Wednesday, the U.S. seized two oil tankers tied to Venezuela in the Atlantic Ocean amid efforts to control oil distribution and pressure Venezuela's socialist government. This move follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and marks an escalation in U.S. sanctions and military presence in the region.

The Marinera tanker, recently switching to Russia's flag, was apprehended by the U.S. Coast Guard and military. The operation risks further confrontation with Russia, already strained due to geopolitical tensions. The U.S. also intercepted a Panama-flagged tanker carrying Venezuelan oil, furthering its crack down on sanctioned oil transport.

In response, China has criticized the U.S.'s actions as bullying, while the U.S. announced plans to refine and sell Venezuelan oil under revised sanctions. This has prompted widespread condemnation and a complex diplomatic situation as Venezuela's government navigates the repercussions.

