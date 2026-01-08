U.S. Eyes Greenland for Strategic Business Ventures

Officials in the United States are hastily crafting business agreements and other initiatives aimed at increasing involvement with Greenland, as President Donald Trump reiterates interest in gaining control over the island, according to Bloomberg News sources.

The report underscores the urgency with which U.S. policymakers are approaching Greenland, seeking avenues to bolster relations through economic and strategic engagements.

While the scope of these initiatives remains unclear, the attention on Greenland has captured significant media interest, even as Reuters has yet to independently confirm the Bloomberg report.