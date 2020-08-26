Ryan Reynolds to headline 'Upstate' for Netflix
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is set to star in and co-write feature comedy "Upstate" for streaming giant Netflix. August will also serve as executive producer. The actor, who last featured in "6 Underground", is currently looking forward to the release of "Free Guy" and Lionsgate's "The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard" with Samuel L.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 10:14 IST
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is set to star in and co-write feature comedy "Upstate" for streaming giant Netflix. The 43-year-old actor will pen the script with John August, with whom he previously worked on 2007's "The Nines" , reported Variety.
The plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps as of now. Reynolds will be executive producing through his Maximum Effort banner. August will also serve as executive producer.
The actor, who last featured in "6 Underground", is currently looking forward to the release of "Free Guy" and Lionsgate's "The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard" with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek. Reynolds also has another Netflix project -- "Red Notice", also starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.
