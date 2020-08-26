Left Menu
Francis Lee's 'Ammonite' set to close BFI London Film Festival

The romantic drama 'Ammonite' starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan has been chosen to close the 2020 London Film Festival.

A still from the official trailer of 'Ammonite' (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

The romantic drama 'Ammonite' starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan has been chosen to close the 2020 London Film Festival. Running for two weeks in October with co-operation from British Film Institute (BFI), the festival will screen more than 300 films and documentaries from different countries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steve McQueen's Mangrove would open the festival on October 7, and 'Ammonite' directed by Francis Lee has been set to close the festival. Starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, the movie will be released by Neon in the United States and Lionsgate in the UK.

"I'm thrilled Ammonite has been chosen to close the BFI London Film Festival," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Lee as saying. "In these incredibly difficult times, it's wonderful to see this film about intimacy, love, and hope getting its UK premiere at LFF," he added.

The BFI's relationship with Lee goes back to 2015 with his hugely successful debut, 'God's Own Country', which received development and production funding, cited the publication. "We were huge admirers of Francis Lee's debut and it's a pleasure to have him close the 2020 BFI London Film Festival with his sublime second feature, Ammonite," said festival director Tricia Tuttle.

On Tuesday, the makers of 'Ammonite' dropped its first official trailer and the video boasts a budding romantic relationship between Winslet and Ronan. The two-minute and 36-seconds long trailer shows the relationship shared by the two women, first that of indifference due to their different social classes, and personalities but later to a passionate, romantic bond.

