Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Singer Sarah Harding, from UK group Girls Aloud, revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis on Wednesday and said, 'cancer has advanced to other parts' of her body as well.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:22 IST
Sarah Harding (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Singer Sarah Harding, from UK group Girls Aloud, revealed about her breast cancer diagnosis on Wednesday and said, 'cancer has advanced to other parts' of her body as well.' According to Page Six, the 38-year-old singer posted on Twitter, "There's no easy way to say this and actually it doesn't even feel real writing this, but here goes. Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body."

Harding stated in a separate tweet that she is "currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions," and is "fighting as hard as I possibly can." Harding said she decided to speak out about her diagnosis after "it was mentioned online that I had been seen in hospital" in the last week.

"I feel now is the time to let people know what's going on and this is the best way I can think of to do so," Harding penned. The UK-born singer thanked her support system in a separate post and also asked for privacy.

As per Page Six, the singing group- Girls Aloud was created in 2002 via the ITV competition series 'Popstars: Rivals.' In addition to Harding, fellow members included Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. The band split in 2013. (ANI)

