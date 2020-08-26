Left Menu
Kareena Kapoor shares stunning picture reuniting with BFFs

Reuniting wither BFFs after a long time, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning picture with her friends.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:40 IST
Picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reuniting wither BFFs after a long time, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning picture with her friends. The 'Good Newwz' actor posted to Instagram a glamorous picture wherein she is seen posing along with her girl gang. In the snap, Kapoor is seen sporting a grey kurta with matching pants and dupatta as she posed with Malaika Arora Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla.

The picture captures the girl group posing for the camera as they strike different poses. Along with the picture, the 'Udta Punjab' actor noted, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first ." along with a red heart emoji.

Kareena also noted in the caption that sister Karisma Kapoor is missing from the picture, and notedn ,"PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action." With the post hitting Instagram,celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and more than 1 lak netizens liked the post within 25 minutes of being posted.

Lately, the actor has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos on social media. Earlier, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse as she got ready for a photo shoot with her team as she got back to the new normal. (ANI)

Videos

