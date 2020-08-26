Madhur Bhandarkar receives heartwarming wishes from Lata Mangeshkar on his 52nd birthday

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday extended warm wishes to filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar as he ringed in his 52nd birthday. The 90-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes and shared that she was delighted when she received a call from the filmmaker earlier in the day. She wrote, "Namaskar Madhur Ji. Aaj aapka janamdin hai. Mujhe bahut khushi hui ke aapne phone kiya. (Hello, Madhur today is your birthday. today is your birthday. I'm so glad you called.)"

Extending warm birthday wishes and long life of the 'Fashion' director, she added, "Main aapko bahut badhai deti hun aur Shree Mangesh se prarthna karti hun ki wo aapko hamesha sukhi rakhe (I congratulate you a lot and pray to god to keep you happy forever)." The 'Heroine' director extended thanks to the veteran singer and shared two throwback pictures. In the first picture, Madhur is seen touching the feet of the singer, on the other hand, the second one shows both of them sharing a smile.

Along with the capture, Bhandarkar noted, "Thanks a lot @mangeshkarlata Thai. Talking to you always makes you happy. May your blessings be with me forever. I pray to God for your health and longevity," (along with folded hands emoji). (ANI)