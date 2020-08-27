Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film academician Father Gaston Roberge passes away

The Jesuit film writer/critic/historian, who hailed from French-speaking Montreal, died of a massive cardiac arrest at St Xavier’s College infirmary where he had been living alone, according to a source at the Jesuit organisation. A spokesperson of Chitrabani, the oldest film media training institute founded by Roberge in West Bengal, also confirmed the news.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:11 IST
Film academician Father Gaston Roberge passes away
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GastonRoberge1)

Film academician Father Gaston Roberge who mentored thousands of young film makers in his three-decade long career died here on Wednesday. He was 85. The Jesuit film writer/critic/historian, who hailed from French-speaking Montreal, died of a massive cardiac arrest at St Xavier's College infirmary where he had been living alone, according to a source at the Jesuit organisation.

A spokesperson of Chitrabani, the oldest film media training institute founded by Roberge in West Bengal, also confirmed the news. The French-Canadian film historian did not have any immediate family or relative in the country, the source said.

Roberge had joined the order of the Jesuit Fathers in 1956 and came to Kolkata in 1961, where he joined St Xavier's College. In 1970, he set up Chitrabani which was an extension service of St Xavier's College and the first film media training institute in the eastern region long before Rupkala Kendra by the West Bengal government, Jadavpur University film studies centre and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute came up.

Being very close to film makers like Satyajit Ray, Roberge had inducted the auteur in the advisory panel of Chitrabani which introduced hundreds of film enthusiasts to the serious world of film making for years. He had authored several books on Indian cinema which are still referred in film media studies. He had also started television programs for UGC for Doordarshan National TV channel which is still running.

He retired as director of Chitrabani in the mid 90s. Roberge then moved to the headquarters of the Society of Jesus in Rome as secretary for social communication, but returned to Kolkata in 1999 and started teaching film studies at St Xavier's College.

Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta condoled the death of Father Gaston Roberge.

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...

'Those walks along beach in India created a commitment in me': Kamala Harris recalls her grandfather

The Vice Presidential nominee of Democratic Party, Kamala Harris on Wednesday local time recalled that her grandfather, P V Gopalan would often take her on his morning walks in India, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020