"PM Modi Celebrates Dhankhar & Deve Gowda's Special Day"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on their 73rd and 91st birthdays respectively.

In a post on X, Modi said Dhankhar always works towards enhancing the lives of citizens.

''Due to his rich legal experience, he has a deep understanding of our Constitution and has been blessed with a great commitment to public service,'' the prime minister said.

In another post, Modi praised Deve Gowda's passion for agriculture and rural development.

''He is respected across the political spectrum for his service to the nation. His passion towards agriculture and rural development are remarkable. Praying for his long and healthy life,'' the PM said.

Deve Gowda is the president of the Janata Dal (Secular), a BJP ally.

