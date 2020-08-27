Is The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2 renewed? Lee Min-ho’s gift to Son Ye-jin revealed

Has Netflix renewed The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2? Since Season 1 dropped its finale on June 12 this year, the viewers can no longer wait for the second season.

Currently, Lee Min-ho and Kim Go-eun-starring The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 has no confirmation but the Korean drama lovers are sure that it will return soon. Another reason why it is taking time for official confirmation is the Covid-19 pandemic. The entertainment industry incurred unfathomable financial losses in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in the last six months. However, the industry is gradually observing the starting of a few projects. Hence, we need to wait for some more time to get the official confirmation on The King: Eternal Monarch for Season 2.

The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min-ho has a special connection with Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye-jin. Many may not know that Lee Min-ho and Son Ye-jin left viewers mesmerized a decade back in Personal Taste television series.

Personal Taste ended 10 years back. Lee Min-ho and Son Ye-jin once created headlines in 2018 after a long period. The King: Eternal Monarch actor reportedly sent a sweet gift as a gesture to support the Crash Landing on You actress on the sets of her show Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food.

The 33-year old actor Lee Min-ho's banner read (Soompi translated) – "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I'll buy you coffee." "Pretty Ye Jin noona who buys me food, I'll also buy you snacks," the second banner reads.

While fans across the world are ardently waiting to know the renewal of The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2, millions of fans are passionately seeking opportunities to know when Crash Landing on You Season 2 will be out.