'Altered Carbon' axed by Netflix

Netflix has pulled the plug on sci-fi series "Altered Carbon" after just two seasons. According to Variety, the decision to cancel the show was made due to Netflix’s traditional approach of cost versus viewership of a series.

The series, which debuted on the streamer in 2018, was based on the novel of the same name by Richard K Morgan. It followed the adventures of interstellar warrior Takeshi Kovacs, who was played by Joel Kinnaman in season one. Anthony Mackie took over the part in season two, which debuted on the streaming site in February this year.

"Altered Carbon" was created by Laeta Kalogridis and hailed from Skydance Television..