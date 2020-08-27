Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom become parents to baby girl

Pop star Katy Perry and her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, have welcomed their first child together. The couple, who has been dating since 2016, shared the news through UNICEF and said they have named their newborn daughter Daisy Dove Bloom.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," the pair told the UN agency. "But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes," they added.

Perry, 35, and Bloom, 43, are both Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF. The couple further said that since the coronavirus pandemic started, many newborn lives have been at risk because of a "greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases".

"As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathise with struggling parents now more than ever," they added. Perry and Bloom also announced that to celebrate their daughter's birth, they would be setting up a donation page so fans can support "a healthier world for every child". This is the first child for Perry and the second for Bloom. The actor shares nine-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry had announced her pregnancy in March through her music video for the song, "Never Worn White".