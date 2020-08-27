Left Menu
Development News Edition

Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery, says father

Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said. Randeep's father said the actor is doing well and would be discharged soon. Randeep was last seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix film "Extraction".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 15:21 IST
Randeep Hooda recovering after leg surgery, says father
File photo

Actor Randeep Hooda has undergone a leg surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital here and is recuperating, his father Ranbir Hooda said. The actor, who turned 44 on August 20, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, following which he had the surgery. Randeep's father said the actor is doing well and would be discharged soon. "Thank you all for your concern. Randeep had a leg surgery yesterday, he's recovering and will be discharged soon. He's COVID 19 negative and the surgery went well, so we will be able to take him home soon," his father said in a statement. Randeep was last seen in Chris Hemsworth starrer Netflix film "Extraction". Before the coronavirus-induced nation-wide lockdown was announced in March, the actor was shooting for his next, "Unfair and Lovely", co-starring Ileana D'Cruz. He would also be seen in Salman Khan's "Radhe", the release of which was pushed due to the pandemic. While some portions of the film still remain to be shot, Randeep has reportedly completed his schedule.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Act of God' may result in contraction of economy this fiscal: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic.

Act of God may result in contraction of economy this fiscal Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, referring to coronavirus pandemic....

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary.

Rs 1.5 lakh cr due to states for April-July in GST compensation, says Revenue Secretary....

COVID Impact: TTFI planning Natl Meet with only singles events unless "vaccine" out in market

The Table Tennis Federation of India TTFI wants to host the senior National Championship in November subject to government approval albeit with only singles event in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19. In its bid to organise an event in b...

Just 24 pc of Indian households have internet facility to access e-education: UNICEF

Just 24 per cent of Indian households have internet connections to access e-education, and there is a large rural-urban and gender divide that is likely to widen the learning gap across high, middle and low-income families, according to a n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020