John Harlan Kim upped to series regular on ‘9-1-1’ season 4

Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Fox’s action series “9-1-1”. The actor will also be seen in Denzel Washington and Rami Malek-starrer crime thriller movie “The Little Things”..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:39 IST
Australian actor of Korean descent, John Harlan Kim, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of Fox’s action series “9-1-1”. Kim appeared last season as Albert Kim, the younger half-brother of firefighter Howie “Chimney” Kim (Kenneth Choi).

According to Variety, the fourth season of “9-1-1” is set to debut on Fox in early 2021. The series also features Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Reis, and Gavin McHugh.

Kim,27, has previously starred in TNT series “The Librarians”, “Hawaii Five-O”, “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Pacific”. The actor will also be seen in Denzel Washington and Rami Malek-starrer crime thriller movie “The Little Things”..

