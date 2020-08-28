'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Joe Ruby passes away at 87

The co-creator of 'Scooby-Doo,' Joe Ruby passed away on Wednesday due to natural causes at an age of 87. According to Fox News, the death of the creator of the famous series was confirmed by the animator's son Craig.

The Daytime Emmy nominee has also worked closely with late comic book titan Jack Kirby alongside his work in 'Scooby-Doo.' Ruby's son Craig said that Kirby had helped Ruby in creating 800 characters that remained unproduced.

The official Instagram account of the cartoon series 'Scooby-Doo' mourned the demise of the co-creator with a post that read, "Thank you, Joe Ruby, for co-creating and giving the world one of the grooviest cartoons that continues to influence generations today and beyond." Ruby was also in charge of overseeing Saturday morning children's programming at the CBS after he co-created the hit cartoon series 'Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!' for the network with Ken Spears, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to Fox News, Ruby has credits for creating cartoons like 'The Barkleys' and 'Jabberjaw.' (ANI)