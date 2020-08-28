‘Parasite’ star Song Kang-ho boards ‘Shoplifters’ director’s next

Korean actor Song Kang-ho, star of Oscar winner "Parasite", is set to play the lead role in "Shoplifters" director Hirokazu Kore-eda's next project "Broker". The film also marks Korean directing debut of the celebrated Japanese filmmaker.

According to Deadline, the movie also features actors Gang Dong-won and Bae Doona in pivotal roles. The film focuses on individuals whose lives become intertwined around a mysterious 'Baby Box', which is designed to allow people, who are unable to raise children, to deposit their babies anonymously.

The project hails from Zip Cinema, a subsidiary of Spackman Entertainment Group. Korean film industry giant CJ ENM is producing the movie and will distribute it nationally. Production is set to start next year.