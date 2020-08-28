Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Ram Singh Charlie' highlights the tragedy of circus artistes: actor Kumud Mishra

Actor Kumud Mishra says his role of a Charlie Chaplin-impersonator-turned-labourer in “Ram Singh Charlie” is an ode to circus artistes who are struggling for survival today. It is important to feel the character,” he said. Mishra said he once visited a circus with his son who loved the performances the way the actor had in his childhood.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:35 IST
'Ram Singh Charlie' highlights the tragedy of circus artistes: actor Kumud Mishra
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (Ram Singh Charlie)

Actor Kumud Mishra says his role of a Charlie Chaplin-impersonator-turned-labourer in "Ram Singh Charlie" is an ode to circus artistes who are struggling for survival today. Once a thriving entertainment medium, the circus is now considered a dying art but Mishra has a lot of affection for these artists.

Known for his memorable roles in films such as "Jolly LLB 2", "Rustom" , "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" , "Article 15" and "Thappad", Mishra said the circus was considered a huge attraction in his childhood. "But circus has been left behind. The feel of the live interaction has gone away," the actor told PTI in an interview. "There are so many people working in a circus that you need a huge economical backing for it to sustain and for that you need audience support. Most of the circus scenes are either closed or struggling for survival. Our film is about this tragedy," Mishra added.

After a series of character roles, Mishra takes the centre stage in "Ram Singh Charlie" where he plays a man who is forced to become a rickshaw-puller after the circus he grew up in closes down. "This was a dream role for me. There was so much to show in terms of performance. You have such a vast life from where you can borrow instances, references. Most of the things that go into building a character come from your own experiences with family, friends, or from literature. It is important to feel the character," he said.

Mishra said he once visited a circus with his son who loved the performances the way the actor had in his childhood. The actor, however, was struck by the struggle behind those smiling faces. "For my son, it was a miracle. But I was thinking 'how these people appear so happy and smiling, do comedy, play tricks, and entertain everyone. What is actually their life like'? When I saw it closely, I realized there is excitement in this world which everyone sees it but there is a lot of struggle behind it." The actor credits director Nitin Kakkar, with whom he has worked earlier in "Filmistan" and "Jawaani Jaaneman" , for extracting "a wonderful performance" from him.

As someone who shines even in the tiniest parts, Mishra said he never gave importance to the length of his roles but felt the sense of an added responsibility in "Ram Singh Charlie", which started streaming on SonyLIV from Friday. "When you do a scene, you think whether you are going right or not. These insecurities are there," he said.

"Ram Singh Charlie" also features Divya Dutta, Akarsh Khurana, Farrukh Seyer and Sharib Hashmi.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 terrorists neutralised, one captured in Shopian district encounter: IG

Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir. Kumar said that the Shopian police were informed that 4-5 terrorists were in...

New STI policy should capture scope, relevance of rapid changes of last few years: Vardhan

The science, technology and innovation STI ecosystem has undergone rapid transformation in terms of relevance, scope and scale, and a new policy is being formulated to capture these aspects, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan sai...

Exiled news service started by teen blogger becomes big source of Belarus news

It started five years ago with a music video uploaded by a teenage blogger on YouTube.Now, the Nexta Live channel, with more than 2 million subscribers on the messaging app Telegram, has become one of the main sources of news in Belarus, wh...

Indian Gym's Welfare Federation holds protest against Delhi Govt, LG

Members of Indian Gyms Welfare Federation held a protest on Thursday in Delhi against Kejriwal Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not allowing gyms to re-open in the national capital. Talking to media, the federations presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020