Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski seeing each other: Source

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November. As per a source, the two are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each other's company.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 23:19 IST
Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November. As per a source, the two are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each other's company. According to Page Six, the 56-year-old star Pitt and Poturalski are a couple and it appears that the relationship may go back as far as nine months. Poturealski who goes professionally by Nico Mary, and bears a resemblance to Pitt's ex Angelina Jolie along with Pitt was seen this week boarding a private jet from Paris to the South of France.

A source told the outlet: "They are seeing each other. They're enjoying a vacation together." The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star arrived from LAX to Paris to meet up with Poturalski, who flew to the City of Light from Berlin. But photos have surfaced of the duo sitting together in a VIP box at rapper Kanye West's concert at the Hollywood Bowl way back in November.

In the pictures, Pitt certainly seems to be smitten with Poturalski, as the two laughs and appear to be deep in conversation. As reported by Page Six, (Around the same time, there were rumours Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat. The actor joined them at the same concert and was seen at a Los Angeles art show with Pitt. She later revealed they're just friends.)

Previously an obscure model, Poturalski may have been hinting at the relationship for months on social media. She's posted pictures on Instagram referring to her "better half," including one shot of herself solo in Los Angeles with the caption, "Missing my strolls with my Love." Page Six reports that Pitt is still embroiled in a dragged-out divorce from Jolie. Reports said he and Poturalski were headed to Chateau Miraval - the USD 67 million French estates and winery that he bought with Jolie in 2011, where they later tied the knot. The property has reportedly been a bone of contention in the divorce.

While Pitt and Jolie famously have six kids together, Poturalski has one young son, according to her social media posts, though it's so far unclear who the father is. (ANI)

