Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranvir Shorey alleges inaction in PMC bank scam, says 'over 9 lakhs destroyed'

On the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Friday expressed concern over the depositors whose hard-earned money and life savings are stuck and alleged inaction by the authorities.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:36 IST
Ranvir Shorey alleges inaction in PMC bank scam, says 'over 9 lakhs destroyed'
Ranvir Shorey (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

On the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey on Friday expressed concern over the depositors whose hard-earned money and life savings are stuck and alleged inaction by the authorities. The actor has highlighted the problems of PMC Bank depositors, who are facing a grave financial crisis as they are deprived of their entire life savings being stuck with the bank. The actor also claimed that because of the scam 'more than 9 lakh people are destroyed.'

The 'Lootcase' actor took to Twitter and highlighted that "More than 9 lakh people destroyed. Many dead. No action from @FinMinIndia@PMOIndia@CMOMaharashtra. #PMCBank #PMCBankScam #PMCBankCrisis #PMCVictimsMatters." The actor tagged the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister's Office, and the Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the post. Earlier on Tuesday, the 'Angrezi Medium' actor stood up for the depositors who have suffered because of the PPM Bank scam and wrote on Twitter, "If you want to study how #India gets fleeced by its politicians, study the #PMCBankScam. It's a textbook case. And don't miss the media's role in brushing it under the carpet. #PMCVictimsMatter."

In response to the tweet, one of the Twitter users thanked the actor for raising his voice and said, "Thanks for standing in favour of Suffering - Dying Depositors who cannot afford medicines, can't pay fees of their children and getting groceries borrowing from Relatives and Friends or mortgaging jewellery since they cannot access their own money deposited in PMC Bank.." In September last year, the RBI had capped the deposit withdrawal limit at Rs 40,000 and restricted the activities of the PMC Bank after an alleged fraud of Rs 4,355 crore came to light. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized and identified movable and immovable assets worth more than Rs 3,830 crore owned by HDIL in connection with the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. executes fifth federal prisoner after 17-year pause

The U.S. government executed Keith Nelson, a convicted child murderer, on Friday afternoon in its fifth execution since it resumed capital punishment this summer after a 17-year hiatus and despite a ruling the lethal injections violated U.S...

Volunteers are new face of disaster recovery in United States

Travis Maher, a 46-year-old Texas firefighter, knew the drill on Monday when he was told to prepare for possible waterborne rescues and assess damages to homes caused by Hurricane Laura.In 20 years as a volunteer with disaster recovery grou...

Nations exporting terrorism attempting to paint themselves as victims of terror: EAM

Taking a dig at Pakistan, External Affairs Minister EAM S Jaishankar on Friday said that countries that have turned the production of terrorists into a primary export have attempted to paint themselves as victims of terror. 19 years from th...

U.S. House panel announces contempt proceedings against Pompeo

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee announced contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, citing his refusal to comply with a subpoena for records into his transparently political misuse of department resourc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020