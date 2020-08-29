Left Menu
Development News Edition

Obama, Biden and Harris recall Chadwick Boseman's life

Keeping his family, friends, and fans in my prayers during this difficult time," she wrote in another tweet. Former vice president Biden, now the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the November 3 election, said "the true power of ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen." "From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes," he tweeted.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:27 IST
Obama, Biden and Harris recall Chadwick Boseman's life
"Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed," Obama, the first Black-American president tweeted. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party's top leaders, on Saturday condoled the death actor Bison Chadwick Boseman, saying his life made a difference and inspired generations. Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the hit Marvel superhero franchise, died of cancer aged 43 in Los Angeles. "Chadwick came to the White House to work with kids when he was playing Jackie Robinson. You could tell right away that he was blessed," Obama, the first Black-American president tweeted.

"To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain -- what use of his years," Obama wrote. Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago but had not made the information public.

California's Indian-American Senator Harris, also the first Black woman to be nominated by a major American political party to be its vice presidential candidate, said she was heartbroken by her friend Boseman's death. "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman were brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference," Harris tweeted. "From his groundbreaking work in Black Panther to his portrayal of Thurgood Marshall, Chadwick Boseman helped paint a new picture of what's possible. Keeping his family, friends, and fans in my prayers during this difficult time," she wrote in another tweet.

Former vice president Biden, now the Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the November 3 election, said: "the true power of Chadwick Boseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen." "From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even superheroes," he tweeted. "Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time," Biden said in his condolence message on Twitter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Returning home to Delhi, woman raped on private bus

A Delhi-based woman was allegedly raped while returning home on a private bus on the Yamuna Expressway on Saturday, police said. The woman faced the ordeal after a crew member inside the bus assaulted her, the police said, while adding that...

Report: Eagles' Peters wants more money to play LT

If the Philadelphia Eagles want Jason Peters to move back to left tackle, it reportedly comes with a price. The 38-year-old Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year 3 million contract last month to play right guard after st...

Chadwick Boseman married before his death, family reveals

Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman quietly married in the final months of his life, the actors family revealed. According to Page Six, a statement from Bosemans family noted the Black Panther actor tied the knot before the 43-year-old died Fr...

Traders' body warn of protest against weekend lockdown

A traders body on Saturday warned of launching a state-wide protest if the Punjab government failed to rollback weekend lockdown in all cities. The representatives of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal PPBM threatened to launch protests from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020