Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: BMC seals Lata Mangeshkar's building, singer and family are safe

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been found in the singer's Prabhu Kunj building.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:15 IST
COVID-19: BMC seals Lata Mangeshkar's building, singer and family are safe
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar (file). Image Credit: ANI

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's building has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as 11 COVID-19 positive cases have been found in the singer's Prabhu Kunj building. "11 COVID-19 positive cases have been found in Prabhu Kunj building so for the protection of the people we have sealed that building," said a BMC official. The official also said a lot of residents are elderly people in the building, so keeping the safety of these people in mind, it has been sealed."

The officer also confirmed that the 90-year-old singer is completely fine and she was never in touch with the 11 people who were tested positive for COVID-19. The Mangeshkar family, in a statement, also noted that building was sealed as it houses many senior citizens. "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building and it is mandatory to take these precautions," a statement from Mangeshkar family reads.

"Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations was a simple familial one this time to co-operate and support social distancing," the statement further said. "Please do not react to any hearsay on the health of our family members especially. We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well being and safety of all the senior citizens especially and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Underground construction work of Kolkata metro underway, all safety protocols in place: Official

Underground construction work of the Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro rail project in West Bengal is underway in full swing, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, an official said on Sunday. Construction of the diaphragm wall is...

BSF apprehends man for 'smuggling' mobile phones into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force BSF has said that its troops of South Bengal Frontier on Saturday apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. On August 29,...

Thrusting GST debt on states will lead to 'brute power of centralism': Bengal finance minister

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said that the Centres suggestion to states to borrow for meeting the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax GST is totally unacceptable as it would destroy their financial health a...

Flood water of Mahanadi inundates several Odisha villages

Flood waters of the Mahanadi inundated several villages in coastal Odisha on Sunday with over 10 lakh cusec flowing through the Mundali barrage near Cuttack, officials said. Noting that an inflow of even 7 lakh cusec at Mundali usually trig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020