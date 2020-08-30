Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alia Bhatt shares stunning picture clicked by 'life line' Shaheen

Sharing a refreshing picture with her fans, actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday treated fans with a stunning picture shot by her sister and 'life line' Shaheen Bhatt.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 22:05 IST
Alia Bhatt shares stunning picture clicked by 'life line' Shaheen
Alia Bhatt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a refreshing picture with her fans, actor Alia Bhatt on Sunday treated fans with a stunning picture shot by her sister and 'life line' Shaheen Bhatt. The 'Highway' actor posted a picture on Instagram wherein she looked glamorous in a colourful dress. In the picture, Alia is seen posing as she looks off the camera while sporting a no make-up look. The actor looks enchanting in the lush green backdrop. Taking to the captions, the 'Raazi' actor captioned the post as, "shot by my life line @shaheenb." (as she tagged sister Shaheen and left a yellow heart emoji). Alia further noted, "Dress @saakshakinni.Photographer: @shaheenbStyling: @samar.rajput05Assisted by @rupangigrover (styling) Words: @shaheenb."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 9 lakh fans along with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar liked the adorable post. Celebrity fashion designer left heart emojis in the comments section, while Fatima Sana Sheikh left a red heart and lovestruck emojis.

Lately, Alia has been keeping her fans updated on her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media. Most recently, Alia Bhatt shared her reprised version of Ankit Tiwari's 'Tum Se Hi' song for the from her latest movie 'Sadak 2'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Justice Arun Mishra turns down SCBA invite for farewell function

Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra has turned down Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA invite for a farewell function to be organised ahead of his retirement on September 2. Justice Mishra said his conscience doesnt permit him to partic...

Singh vouches for improving ease of doing business in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on expediting the modalities for effecting all pending amendments to the labour laws to improve the ease of doing business in the union territory, an official spokesman sa...

Florida suspect killed by police after shooting at officers

A Florida suspect was shot dead by police after he opened fire on officers serving a warrant for his arrest, officials said. Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said one of the officers was shot in the chest but was wearing his bulletpro...

Ibrahimović ready to sign new contract at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovi is back in Italy and ready to sign a new contract with AC Milan. Finally everything is in place and finally I can return to where I feel at home, Ibrahimovi said upon his arrival at Milans Linate airport late Saturday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020