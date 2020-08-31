Sonam Kapoor shares 'unparalleled' experience of watching Nolan's 'Tenet' on big screen

As she watched director Christopher Nolan's much-awaited action thriller 'Tenet' in London, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday shared her experience of watching the film on "big screen." The 35-year-old actor who is currently staying with her designer husband Anand Ahuja in London, took to Instagram to laud the Dimple Kapadia starrer Hollywood flick.

She posted a still from the film featuring the senior Bollywood actor and penned down a short note about Kapadia's acting and Nolan's film. "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled," wrote Sonam.

"Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen, and its magic. Nothing," she added. The sci-fi thriller released internationally on August 26 and is set to make its way to the biggest film market of the world -- North America -- on September 2. (ANI)