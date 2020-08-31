Emma Roberts confirms pregnancy, reveals baby's gender
Actor Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, she has confirmed. Hedlund, best known for actioner "Triple Frontier", was previously engaged to Kirsten Dunst, his "On the Road" co-star.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 31-08-2020 13:24 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 13:19 IST
Actor Emma Roberts is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, she has confirmed. The 29-year-old actor made the announcement on social media after rumours of her pregnancy hit the Internet in June.
"Me...and my two favorite guys," Roberts captioned the photos of her and Hedlund on Instagram late Sunday night as she cradled her baby bump. Her aunt, Hollywood star Julia Roberts commented on the post: "Love you".
According to People magazine, Roberts and Hedlund, 35, were first snapped together holding hands in New York City in March 2019, weeks after reports first emerged about their relationship. She was previously engaged to her "American Horror Story" co-star Evan Peters whom she began dating after working with him on the film "Adult World" in 2012. Hedlund, best known for actioner "Triple Frontier" , was previously engaged to Kirsten Dunst, his "On the Road" co-star.
ALSO READ
PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year, Navroz
Andhra Irrigation department warns people of flooding in low-lying areas
An irreparable loss for people of UP, cricket world: CM Yogi condoles Chetan Chauhan's demise
PM Modi wishes people of Kerala for the auspicious month of Chingam
RMZ Corp becomes the first company globally to achieve the WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING for supporting the health and safety of people in the fight against COVID-19