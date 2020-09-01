‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ sets unscripted reunion special at HBO Max

Beloved television show, “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, is getting an unscripted reunion special at streaming platform HBO Max on the occasion of the Will Smith-led series’ 30th anniversary. According to Deadline, the special will feature a look back at the show and the cultural impact it has had since its debut in 1990. The reunion is set to tape on September 10 and is slated to debut on HBO Max around Thanksgiving in November. Smith and co-stars including Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff are all set to reunite for the special. The episode will be produced by Westbrook Media, while Marcus Raboy will serve as the director.

Rikki Hughes is attached as the showrunner and executive producer. Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media are also executive producing. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons.

The cast of the show also reunited back in April for Smith’s Snapchat series “Will From Home”. HBO Max, the Warner Media-owned streaming platform, is also working on reunion special of iconic sitcom “Friends”.