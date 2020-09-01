Left Menu
Sharon Stone's sister tests COVID-19 negative

Hollywood star Sharon Stone's sister Kelly Stone Singer and her husband Bruce Singer tested negative for coronavirus, the actor has confirmed. In an update, Stone said, "And no the governor didn't return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers." Previously, the Golden Globe winner had revealed both her grandmother and godmother "died of Covid".

Sharon Stone's sister tests COVID-19 negative

Hollywood star Sharon Stone's sister Kelly Stone Singer and her husband Bruce Singer tested negative for coronavirus, the actor has confirmed. In August, Stone revealed Singer, who suffers from autoimmune disease lupus, had contracted the virus and been hospitalised, after only leaving her house to go to the pharmacy.

"My sister @kellystonesingr & her husband finally tested Covid negative today for the 1st time. Your love, support & rampant discord made changes in policy. You were heard (sic)" the actor tweeted on Monday. In a recent social media post, Stone had lashed out at "non-mask wearers" after her sister was tested positive for coronavirus.

She had also stated that she tried to contact governor of Montana, where the family lives, and wasn't able to get in touch him. In an update, Stone said, "And no the governor didn't return my call nor get tests for those 600 front line Montana medical workers." Previously, the Golden Globe winner had revealed both her grandmother and godmother "died of Covid".

