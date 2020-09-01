'Three-Body Problem': 'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt sci-fi series for Netflix

'Game of Thrones' creators --David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are all set to create a drama series based on the award-winning Chinese book series 'The Three-Body Problem' for Netflix. According to Variety, the series covers all three books in the trilogy -- 'The Three-Body Problem,' 'The Dark Forest', and 'Death's End', all of which were written by Liu Cixin.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," Variety quoted Benioff and Weiss as saying. It tells the story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization. Netflix struck a deal with The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group for the rights to produce an English-language adaptation of the books.

In addition to the three creators, Rian Johnson serves as executive producer along with Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike. Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English versions of the first and third books, serve as consulting producers. While Peter Friedlander, vice president of the original series at Netflix said: "David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo have experience tackling ambitious sagas over time and space. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have long dazzled fans with thrilling and mind-bending epics. They are all fierce advocates of 'The Three-Body Problem.' As ardent fans, it was especially meaningful to us to get the support of Liu Cixin who created this expansive universe. We all share the same goal: to pay homage to this incredible story and take members on the adventure of a lifetime."

The coming show marks the first project Benioff and Weiss are attached to write at Netflix since the duo's last hit show, HBO's 'Game of Thrones'. Woo is also currently under an overall deal with Netflix, which he signed earlier this year, reported Variety. (ANI)