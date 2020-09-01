Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Three-Body Problem': 'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt sci-fi series for Netflix

'Game of Thrones' creators --David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are all set to create a drama series based on the award-winning Chinese book series 'The Three-Body Problem' for Netflix.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 22:07 IST
'Three-Body Problem': 'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt sci-fi series for Netflix
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Image Credit: ANI

'Game of Thrones' creators --David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo are all set to create a drama series based on the award-winning Chinese book series 'The Three-Body Problem' for Netflix. According to Variety, the series covers all three books in the trilogy -- 'The Three-Body Problem,' 'The Dark Forest', and 'Death's End', all of which were written by Liu Cixin.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe. We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world," Variety quoted Benioff and Weiss as saying. It tells the story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization. Netflix struck a deal with The Three-Body Universe and Yoozoo Group for the rights to produce an English-language adaptation of the books.

In addition to the three creators, Rian Johnson serves as executive producer along with Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike. Cixin and Ken Liu, who wrote the English versions of the first and third books, serve as consulting producers. While Peter Friedlander, vice president of the original series at Netflix said: "David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo have experience tackling ambitious sagas over time and space. Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman have long dazzled fans with thrilling and mind-bending epics. They are all fierce advocates of 'The Three-Body Problem.' As ardent fans, it was especially meaningful to us to get the support of Liu Cixin who created this expansive universe. We all share the same goal: to pay homage to this incredible story and take members on the adventure of a lifetime."

The coming show marks the first project Benioff and Weiss are attached to write at Netflix since the duo's last hit show, HBO's 'Game of Thrones'. Woo is also currently under an overall deal with Netflix, which he signed earlier this year, reported Variety. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

House panel warns of fraud, abuse in business aid programme

Congressional investigators say they have identified lapses pointing to possible fraud and abuse in the Trump administrations coronavirus relief programme, including more than USD 1 billion awarded to small businesses that received multiple...

If Lalu Prasad, 'convicted criminal' is getting five-star facilities, CBI should take cognizance, says Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday slammed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav saying that if a convicted criminal is getting five-star facilities like a state guest instead of a prisoner then Central Bureau of Investigation CBI sho...

Tennis-Muguruza shakes off rust to reach U.S. Open second round

Spains Garbine Muguruza looked determined to overcome her U.S. Open jinx on Tuesday, overcoming a sluggish start to collect a snappy 6-4 6-4 first round win over Japans Nao Hibino. The U.S. Open has been a black hole for the former French O...

Police arrest 19 protesters in Portland as political divide hardens

Protests flared in Portland overnight on Monday as demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of the Oregon city, which has become a focus of the U.S. presidential race after months of sometimes violent confrontations. The latest prot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020