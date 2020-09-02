Jamie Foxx heading to Netflix for comedy series

In his first regular role on a scripted TV series since 2001, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx will star in and executive produce a comedy series "Dad Stop Embarrassing Me" at Netflix. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will be inspired by Foxx's relationship with his daughter, Corinne, who will produce the project.

The series also reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans, who worked with the actor on his self-titled WB sitcom in the 1990s. Ken Whittingham, whose credits include popular series "Modern Family and Black-ish", will direct. Foxx's former "In Living Color" co-star David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman and Jonathan Kite also round the cast. Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez will star in recurring roles.

Foxx recently starred in the feature film "Project Power, which premiered August 14 on the streamer..