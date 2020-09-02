Chadwick Boseman's '42' re-releasing in US

Left Menu
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:39 IST
US theatre chain AMC has announced that it will pay a tribute to late actor, Chadwick Boseman, by re-releasing his critically acclaimed movie "42" in its cinema houses. Boseman, best known for playing superhero Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), died last week after a four year-long secret battle with colon cancer.

He essayed the role of baseball player Jackie Robinson in Brian Helgeland-directed "42", which released in 2013 to critical acclaim. The movie told the story of Robinson, the first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers who overcame the race barrier to be the first African American in the Major Leagues in 1947.

According to Deadline, "42" will be re-released across more than 300 locations for just USD 5 per ticket. Other theatre chains, such as Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus and Harkins, followed AMC's lead by also announcing that the film will be hitting their cinema halls over the weekend.

During his career, Bosemam also played iconic black historical figures like singer-songwriter James Brown in "Get on Up" (2014) and the first African-American Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in "Marshall" (2017). Many of Boseman's collaborators such as director Ryan Coogler, co-stars Michael B Jordan, Angela Bassett, Sterling K Brown, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Holland and Denzel Washington, have paid tributes to the late actor..

