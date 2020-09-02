Left Menu
Actor Letitia Wright on Wednesday paid a moving tribute to her 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:02 IST
'You're forever in my heart': Letitia Wright pays tribute to 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman
Late actor Chadwick Boseman (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Letitia Wright on Wednesday paid a moving tribute to her 'Black Panther' co-star Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. In an emotional Instagram post, she shared the eulogy, a montage video that has stills of sunsets and other moments of nature, for her on-screen brother.

The post was captioned as "for my brother". "A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place," the 26-year-old actor recited in the background of the video.

Wright further recalled and reflected on the moments she shared with Boseman stating: "I wish I got to say goodbye. And all that is left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful. You're forever in my heart." Her post comes a few days after she initially reacted to the news. On Friday, the actor took to Twitter and wrote "this hurts. really hurts."

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family. The news triggered an outpouring of condolences from celebrities from all quarters of the entertainment industry.

Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'. However, it was his role as 'Balck Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans.

In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology. A legion of his followers also took Twitter by storm as they poured in a condolence message, and summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever". (ANI)

