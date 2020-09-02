Left Menu
'The Mandalorian' S2 to premiere on Oct 30 on Disney Plus

The second season of Pedro Pascal-starrer "The Mandalorian" will debut on Disney Plus on October 30. The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the "Star Wars" spin-off series. "This is the day. The directors for season two include Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.

The second season of Pedro Pascal-starrer "The Mandalorian" will debut on Disney Plus on October 30. The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of the "Star Wars" spin-off series.

"This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian" read the tweet from "The Mandalorian" . The Jon Favreau-created series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows a lone bounty hunter (Pascal) in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The first season of the show, which also starred Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito and Nick Nolte, debuted in October 2019.

In the sophomore season, the cast will be joined by Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison and Michael Biehn. The directors for season two include Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Peyton Reed.

