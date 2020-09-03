Salli Richardson-Whitfield signs overall deal with HBO

Actor-director Salli Richardson-Whitfield has inked an overall deal with HBO. Richardson-Whitfield is best known for her role as Angela in the action comedy "A Low Down Dirty Shame" and as Dr Allison Blake on the Syfy comedy-drama series "Eureka".

As part of her two-year deal with HBO, the actor-director will be developing new projects for the premium cable network, reported Deadline. Richardson-Whitfield has also come on board to direct and executive produce a handful of major titles for the WarnerMedia-owned company. She will helm four episodes of historical drama series "The Gilded Age" . Created by Julian Fellowes of "Downtown Abbey" fame, the show will feature powerhouse performers like Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector.

Richardson-Whitfield will also direct two episodes of Adam McKay's upcoming untitled Lakers project, which is based on Jeff Pearlman's book "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s"..