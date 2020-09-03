'Riverdale' showrunner developing 'Pretty Little Liars' reboot

"Riverdale" showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been tapped by Warner Bros TV to the revive teen drama mystery "Pretty Little Liars" . The development comes three years after "Pretty Little Liars" ended its seven-season run and a year after its second spin-off "The Perfectionists" was cancelled.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter, the new take on the former Freeform mega hit is said to feature a new story and new characters, with Aguirre-Sacasa set to pen the script. Additional details are being kept under wraps. Though a network is not yet attached and the project has not yet been taken out to possible buyers, insiders revealed WarnerMedia-backed streamer HBO Max is considered to be the target destination for the potential series.

Warner Bros TV, whose former division Warner Horizon produced the franchise, declined comment. Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo will executive produce alongside Aguirre-Sacasa. "Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood" (2014) was the first spin-off in the series, which along with "The Perfectionists" lasted one season each.

Created by I Marlene King, "Pretty Little Liars" launched the careers of cast members including Lucy Hale, Tyler Blackburn, Shay Mitchell and Tyler Blackburn..