Why Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 can be delayed, what interesting can we see next

If you are an avid Japanese manga lover, you must be in love with Mob Psycho 100 and waiting for Season 3 passionately. The demand for the third season is reasonable and one main cause is Season 2's success.

Currently, we don't have any developmental update on Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus emerged from China's Wuhan and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with an unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Fans need to wait for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 for longer for mainly two reasons. The first reason is there was a gap of several years between the first and second season. Thus, the creators need to give ample time to work on the third season.

The other reason for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. As already mentioned above, the entertainment projects need a kick-start as the world is currently badly combating against the deadly virus.

The plot for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 is kept under wraps. However, the imminent third season will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Albeit he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

The old cast from the previous seasons is likely to reprise their roles in Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. Apart from Mob, other characters to return in the third season are Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, Reigen Arataka, Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama. A new character is evolved Haruki Amakusa, who has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. We will be getting more spoilers on the plot.

The third season is likely to see a new character Haruki Amakusa. This character has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki. The plot will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner