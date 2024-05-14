India to host South Africa women's team for all-format tour, three-match ODI series begins June 16

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming South Africa's all-format women's tour of India. A BCCI release said that as part of South Africa Women's IDFC First Bank all-format tour, India will host South Africa for three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is.

The series will kick off with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a one-off Test and will conclude with a three-match T20I series. Before the ODI series, the visiting side will play a warm-up game against the Board President's XI side in Bengaluru on June 13. The three-match 50-over series will also take place in Bengaluru. The remaining series will be played in Chennai.

After the warm-up game, the three ODIs will be played on June 16, 19 and 23 respectively. The one-off Test will be played from June 28 to July 1. Finally, the three T20Is will be played on July 5, 7 and 9 respectively. The one-off Test will mark India's third Test match in the past seven months. Last December, India played one Test each against England and Australia. India emerged victorious against both teams with good performances.

South Africa spent eight years away from the Test format and ended their hiatus in England in June 2022. They also played Australia in February this year in Perth. South Africa played a draw against England in 2022. Against Australia, they endured a comprehensive defeat by an innings and 284 runs.

The three ODIs of the tour are a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women's Championship. The top five teams from the championship, along with hosts India, will directly qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Australia are at the top of the standings with 28 points and have qualified for the tournament. South Africa are in the second spot with 23 points. While England, New Zealand and Pakistan are in the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. (ANI)

