Odisha CEO's Caution: Avoid Sharing Aadhaar, Phone Numbers with Political Parties
Odisha's CEO cautions against sharing Aadhaar and mobile numbers with political parties and candidates, as it undermines the integrity of the election process. Political parties and candidates are also urged to refrain from collecting such personal information from voters.
Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday urged the people not to share their Aadhaar details and mobile number with any political party and candidate.
The CEO also appealed to all political parties and candidates to refrain from the collection of photocopies and personal mobile numbers of voters.
The CEO issued such an appeal after it came to the notice that many contesting candidates and political parties are collecting photocopies and personal mobile numbers of voters which is ''antithetical'' to the process of a free, fair and impartial election process.
