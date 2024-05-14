Left Menu

Odisha CEO's Caution: Avoid Sharing Aadhaar, Phone Numbers with Political Parties

Odisha's CEO cautions against sharing Aadhaar and mobile numbers with political parties and candidates, as it undermines the integrity of the election process. Political parties and candidates are also urged to refrain from collecting such personal information from voters.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 20:50 IST
Odisha CEO's Caution: Avoid Sharing Aadhaar, Phone Numbers with Political Parties
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal on Tuesday urged the people not to share their Aadhaar details and mobile number with any political party and candidate.

The CEO also appealed to all political parties and candidates to refrain from the collection of photocopies and personal mobile numbers of voters.

The CEO issued such an appeal after it came to the notice that many contesting candidates and political parties are collecting photocopies and personal mobile numbers of voters which is ''antithetical'' to the process of a free, fair and impartial election process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
2
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global
3
Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Elon musk to launch Starlink in Indonesia, senior minister says

Indonesia
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024