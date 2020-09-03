Left Menu
Amazon Prime Video launches Tamil version of comedy franchise "Comicstaan"

We are therefore delighted to launch our first unscripted Original Series in Tamil language, 'Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa'," Purohit said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday announced a Tamil version of its hit unscripted comedy series "Comicstaan" . Titled "Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa", the show marks Amazon Prime Video's foray into Original content in Tamil language. Prominent comedians like Praveen Kumar, Karthik Kumar and Rajmohan will be mentoring and judging contestants over eight episodes to find the best in the Tamil stand-up scene.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said the platform is excited to bring to the audience a recreation of the series, borrowing from the local cultural nuances. "Locally relevant content has always been appreciated by our customers; whether it's a scripted or unscripted series or movies that we've released on Amazon Prime Video. We are therefore delighted to launch our first unscripted Original Series in Tamil language, 'Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa'," Purohit said in a statement. "The first two seasons of 'Comicstaan' received immense love from audiences, in fact, it made standup comedy aspirational for the youth. It not only launched the winners, but also became a spring board of success for many talented contestants," she added. The streaming platform also unveiled the trailer for "Comicstaan Semma Comedy Pa", which will stream from September 11.

Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), the series has been directed by Arjun Karthikeyan and written by D Jai Adhitya and Mervyn Rozario A. PTI KKP RB RB.

