Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder's zombie movie gets prequel film; anime series at Netflix

American director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie action film 'Army of the Dead' isn't even out yet, but Netflix has already given a nod for its prequel and an anime series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:46 IST
Filmmaker Zack Snyder. Image Credit: ANI

American director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie action film 'Army of the Dead' isn't even out yet, but Netflix has already given a nod for its prequel and an anime series. According to Variety, the 54-year-old director said in a statement: "I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the 'Army of the Dead' universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation".

"It's been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do," he said on Thursday. The flick is scheduled for a release on Netflix in 2021, and it follows a group of mercenaries into a zombie-infested Las Vegas as they try to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' has a star-studded cast including Bollywood star Huma Qureshi along with Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighofer, Raul Castillo, Nora Arnezeder and Samantha Win. It's produced by The Stone Quarry's Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller.

The screenplay of the prequel as well as the anime series will be written by Shay Hatten. The prequel will be directed by and star Schweighofer and will follow his Ludwig Dieter character from the 'Army of the Dead'. The film will be produced by the Snyders and Coller of The Stone Quarry along with Schweighofer and Dan Maag of Pantaleon Films.

"It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Synder -- a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels," Variety quoted Schweighofer as saying. The anime series, 'Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas', will chronicle the origin story of Bautista's character and his rescue crew during the initial fall of Vegas as they confront the mysterious source of the zombie outbreak. Zack Snyder will direct two episodes of the series. (ANI)

