Jordan Claire Robbins boards thriller 'Escape the Field'; shooting starts next week in Toronto

Jordan Claire Robbins, popularly known for her role in 'The Umbrella Academy' is all set to lead the upcoming thriller 'Escape the Field'. The thriller goes into production in Toronto under COVID-19 guidelines next week, cited The Hollywood Reporter.

The 'Supernatural' series actor will be replacing star Crystal Reed, who was announced at last year's American Film Market. Emerson Moore is directing from a screenplay he wrote with Sean M Wathen and JD Dobkin. Cited by The Hollywood actor, 'Escape the Field' revolves around six strangers who wake up disorientated and trapped in an endless cornfield only to discover something mysterious is hunting them.

Armed only with seemingly random items, ranging from a compass to a canteen, to a revolver with a single bullet, they must work together to escape from the field or die. The thriller is bankrolled by DDI's Jason Moring and Michael Philip alongside Moore's Anacapa Pictures.

"Jordan was an absolute natural fit. She brings such energy and excitement to the film and we are extremely privileged to have her come aboard riding the momentum of one of Netflix's most successful shows," the publication quoted Moring as saying. DDI is also handling worldwide sales rights and will introduce the new cast to buyers at the upcoming virtual TIFF market. (ANI)