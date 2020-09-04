Left Menu
Amazon nabs Karen Gillan, Awkwafina-starrer 'Shelly'

Billed as a cross between "Mean Girls" and "Barry", the story revolves around Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina), who left the town after an embarrassing prom prank and became a hardened hit-woman. When she learns that her next kill is none other than her former high school bully Diana Park (Gillan), she is beyond happy.

04-09-2020
Amazon Studio has acquired action-comedy "Shelly", starring Karen Gillan and Awkwafina. The project, to be directed by Jude Weng, will mark a reunion between Gillan and Awkwafina after their smash-hit film "Jumanji: The Next Level" , reported Deadline. Billed as a cross between "Mean Girls" and "Barry", the story revolves around Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina), who left the town after an embarrassing prom prank and became a hardened hit-woman.

When she learns that her next kill is none other than her former high school bully Diana Park (Gillan), she is beyond happy. But things take an unexpected turn when Diana befriends Shelly and introduces her to a cool crowd. Shelly learns that she and Diana are the target of another assassin team. The script has been written by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm.

Ian Bryce will produce the project through his Ian Bryce Productions, with Katie Malott serving as co-producer. Will McCance will executive produce..

