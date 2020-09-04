Left Menu
Development News Edition

New edit of 'The Godfather Part III' to release in theatres in December

Paramount Pictures is all set to release a new edit and restoration of 'The Godfather Part III' by Francis Ford Coppola in the movie theatres.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:13 IST
New edit of 'The Godfather Part III' to release in theatres in December
Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Image Credit: ANI

Paramount Pictures is all set to release a new edit and restoration of 'The Godfather Part III' by Francis Ford Coppola in the movie theatres. According to Variety, the new edit with a different ending, will be released in film theatres in December which will be followed by a digital and DVD debut.

The film which came in 1990 has been re-titled 'Mario Puzo's The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone,' reported Variety. The new cut achieves the original vision of Coppola and screenwriter Mario Puzo for the film, said Paramount on Thursday.

"Mr. Coppola oversaw every aspect of the restoration while working on the new edit, ensuring that the film not only looks and sounds pristine, but also meets his personal standards and directorial vision," Variety quoted Andrea Kalas, senior vice president of Paramount Archives as saying. 'The Godfather Part III' was released after 16 years of 'The Godfather Part II' and it revolved around the efforts by Al Pacino's Michael Corleone to pull his family out of the crime business.

The film had received seven Oscar nominations. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Riddhima pays homage to father Rishi Kapoor on his birth anniversary

On late actor Rishi Kapoors 68th birth anniversary on Friday, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned an emotional note and said she misses him every day. In an Instagram post, Riddhima said her father gave her the gift of compassion and ...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct clai...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 h...

FEATURE-Virus-idled Indian workers dig into a new job: boosting water security

By Shuriah Niazi SAGAR, India, Sept 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Basant Ahirwar worked as an expert mason in Indias northern Uttar Pradesh state before the countrys coronavirus lockdown shut down business and forced him to return, jobless...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020